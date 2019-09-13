Metro Council honors Trifesta producer, additional weekend event details released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The men behind Hometown Rising, Bourbon and Beyond and Louder than Life were honored by Metro Council Thursday evening.
Danny Wimmer Presents is a production and promotion company based in Los Angeles. Founder Danny Wimmer and CEO Danny Hayes were honored for their investment in Louisville.
The two men started with Louder than Life in 2014, then added Bourbon and Beyond in 2017.
This year there’s a third festival called Hometown Rising. It takes place this weekend at the Expo Center.
According to Ian Cox with Kentucky Exposition Center, it will cost $20 each day to park at any of the weekend events.
As for entering and exiting the venue, gate 2, 4, and 6 will be the best gates to get into the venue if you plan on driving and parking at the event.
Gate 1 will be open before and after the concerts, but once the music gets underway, the gate will close.
Concert goers using rideshares like Uber and Lyft, will need to use gate 6 to enter the venue and gate 4 to exit the venue.
If you plan on walking into the venue, you’re asked to use gate 1.
LMPD says parts of Phillips Lane will be shut down, so it’s important to plan for extra time getting to the venue.
