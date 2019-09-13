Naming contest to be held for new elephant calf

The winning name will be revealed during the week of October 21. The person making the winning submission will get a prize basket with items from the Zoo and Norton Children’s Hospital, along with a $25 gift certificate from Comfy Cow and a behind-the-scenes tour (for 5 guests) to meet the elephant calf and Mikki. The finalists will receive a prize basket containing items from Norton Children's Hospital along with a $10 gift certificate from Comfy Cow.