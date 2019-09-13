Naming contest to be held for new elephant calf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is holding a contest to name the new elephant calf. The submission period of public naming contest, presented by Norton Children’s Hospital, starts Monday, September 16 and runs through September 29.
You can go to the Louisville Zoo's website to make your submission. After the submission period closes, three names will be chosen as finalists by elephant zoo keepers and the public can vote for their favorite between October 7 and October 20.
The voting will be done by zoo visitors who will drop coins or bills into a naming kiosk located on the front plaza of the Zoo. You can also vote online by using your credit card to make a donation that to support your favorite name.
The winning name will be revealed during the week of October 21. The person making the winning submission will get a prize basket with items from the Zoo and Norton Children’s Hospital, along with a $25 gift certificate from Comfy Cow and a behind-the-scenes tour (for 5 guests) to meet the elephant calf and Mikki. The finalists will receive a prize basket containing items from Norton Children's Hospital along with a $10 gift certificate from Comfy Cow.
All proceeds from the naming contest will support the Zoo’s mission. Official rules can be found by clicking here.
