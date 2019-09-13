One wounded in Taylor Blvd. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood, just west of Churchill Downs.
The shooting was reported at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of Taylor Ave. and Phyllis Ave. Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD sponesman, said officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The wounded man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Police have no suspects in the shooting at this time.
Taylor Blvd. is closed to traffic while the police investigation takes place.
