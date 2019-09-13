Suspect in police pursuit identifed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man arrested following a high speed pursuit by police has been released.
William Kendrick Beard, 21, is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center on charges of two counts of robbery, two counts of wanton endangerment, four counts of criminal mischief, one count of fleeing or evading police and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Beard was arrested by Kentucky State Police in western Shelby County after a chase along U.S. 60 which started in eastern Jefferson County. Louisville Metro police the car Beard was in matched the one wanted in connection with the robbery of a person a short time before.
Three police cars and vehicles belonging to several civilians damaged during the pursuit.
A Louisville Metro police spokesman did not know when Beard would be returned to Jefferson County.
