Suspected thieves busted after stealing car equipped with remote navigation

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who wouldn’t pull over the car he was suspected of stealing was arrested anyway, when Indiana State Police Dispatch got involved.
Officers attempted to pull over 40-year-old Ryan Moody, who was allegedly driving a stolen Chevy Malibu.
When Moody took off, the officers called their dispatchers, who contacted the subscription-based navigation and security service team, which remotely stopped the car.
Moody and his passenger, Audrey Crank, were found with meth in the car.
Both were booked into the Clark County Jail.
