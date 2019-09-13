Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the schedule for Week 4 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY GAMES
Oldham County at Manual -- TDFN Game Of The Week
PRP at Bowling Green
North Bullitt at Bullitt Central
Fern Creek at Butler
St. Xavier at Central
Ballard at CAL
Spencer County at Collins
Jeffersontown at Eastern
Central Hardin at Elizabethtown
Southern at Fairdale
Grayson County at Fort Campbell
Holmes at Holy Cross
Seneca at Kentucky Country Day
DeSales at Lexington Catholic
Campbellsville at LaRue County
John Hardin at Meade County
Bullitt East at Moore
South Oldham at North Oldham
Atherton at Shawnee
Iroquois at Shelby County
North Hardin at Tates Creek
Waubonsie Valley (Ill.) at Trinity
Western at Valley
Doss at Waggener
INDIANA GAMES
Jeffersonville at Columbus East
Columbus North at Roncalli
Scottsburg at Corydon Central
Salem at Brownstown Central
Seymour at Jennings County
New Albany at Floyd Central
Madison at Bedford North Lawrence
Providence at Clarksville
Crawford County at Rock Creek Academy
Charlestown at North Harrison
Eastern at Silver Creek
Paoli at Perry Central
Jasper at Heritage Hills
