UofL names new head tennis coach

Da Silva joined the Cardinals’ coaching staff in the fall of 2008, after three seasons as the head men’s and women’s coach at his alma mater Anderson College. In his three seasons there (2006-08), da Silva led Anderson to three regular season, two tournament titles and three NCAA regional appearances and was a two-time Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year. He led the men to an overall record of 52-21 and a perfect 28-0 mark in league play. The Trojans made trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament in each of his three years at the helm. He coached All-American, ITA Rookie of the Year and Conference Carolinas Player of the Year Philip Pakebusch. Da Silva guided the women to an eight-win improvement from his first to final season with a 12-8 record.