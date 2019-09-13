A year after deadly crash, DUI suspect’s UK fraternity named in lawsuit

Jacob Heil was charged with a DUI following a crash that left a 4-year-old boy dead after a 2018 UK football game. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
(WAVE) - UK’s now-closed chapter of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and its national headquarters are being named in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a 4-year-old boy killed last September, struck by an alleged impaired driver outside a Kentucky football game.

Marco Shemwell was crossing a street with his father and brother, when police said Jacob Heil, a pledge of the fraternity, swerved and hit the child.

The suit alleges that the fraternity hosted a beer breakfast that morning where Heil and other underage pledges were hazed and served alcohol.

Heil had a blood-alcohol of .051.

DUIs for people under 21 can be prosecuted at .02 or higher.

Heil also has been charged with reckless homicide.

