Bullitt County teacher fired for terroristic threatening found not guilty

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County teacher was fired in fall of 2018, about two weeks after she allegedly made a threat toward Bullitt Central High School, has been found not guilty.
This information comes from attorney Travis Lock, the attorney for Dusty Witherspoon.
Witherspoon was charged with terroristic threatening and criminal mischief following the Oct. 3, 2018 incident.
School officials said she entered the school building that day and spoke with a school administrator.
After being told she was not to be on school grounds, police said Witherspoon left the building but came back inside through a different entrance. She eventually left school grounds on her own, but sent a text message to a another employee making threats toward the school, police said.
The school went into a soft lockdown as a result of the incident.
Lock and Witherspoon have maintained that the text message was not threatening in nature.
