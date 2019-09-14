Department of Fish & Wildlife monitoring water conditions at Lake Cumberland

“What we have in Lake Cumberland is not unique; it’s something you see in a lot of larger lakes,” said Ron Brooks, Fisheries Division director with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “You have a normal thermocline below which you have cooler unoxygenated water. You go down another 40 feet and there is an additional oxygenated layer. That layer is where your walleye and your big stripers hang out. When the dissolved oxygen in that deeper layer disappears, we get fish kills.”