Down Syndrome of Louisville meets Backstreet Boys before concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A viral lip sync video created by the members of Down Syndrome of Louisville caught the eyes of the artists whose tune they used... The Backstreet Boys.
The boy band is currently touring around the nation on their largest arena tour in 18 years.
The band realized they just had to meet the stars behind the video before their KFC Yum! Center show, Friday night.
While waiting to meet the Backstreet Boys, the group was bursting with excitement, admiring their VIP passes, and belting out all their favorite lyrics.
"I know all the words because I’m a pop star," Katie Croom said.
Croom says she doesn’t want to play favorites, but she can’t help herself.
“My favorite person is Brian. I like all of them too. They are super cool,” Croom said. “I want to give him [Brian] a hug of course. He’s my favorite.”
Not only did Croom get to hug her favorite Backstreet Boy, she got to solidify her pop star status and join in when the band sang “Backstreet’s back, alright!”
But she wasn’t the only one flexing her talents.
Sam Rosch chatted it up with Nick Carter, telling him all about their band and how it’s named “Backstreet Dreams.”
“I think my band Backstreet Dreams might go on tour with the Backstreet Boys,” Rosch said.
A backstreet dream turned backstage reality.
"I’m surprised. I’m still overwhelmed. It’s so cool to meet them and they are awesome guys," Ellie Fizer said.
Many are lifelong fans, like Connor Dawson.
“Since I was 6 years old, I was a kid back then, I had a VHS tape with the backstreet boys,” Dawson said.
He showed off the moves he’s practiced for years that you see in the lip sync video.
The whole group even got to sing the track that got them there, “I want it that way” with the band as they hugged and took plenty of pictures.
It was a night made possible all thanks to a throwback.
