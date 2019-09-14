How to watch the Louisville-WKU game live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the University of Louisville-Western Kentucky game will not be live on any televised networks, that doesn’t mean that you have to miss watching the game.
The game will be broadcast on the Stadium Network, which can be found in multiple locations online and through apps on smart TVs, smartphones and tablets. Stadium Network is a free-to-stream channel, so no additional subscriptions are required.
Visit Stadium Network’s website for details on how to stream the game live.
In addition to watching the game, it will also be broadcast locally on the radio through WKRD 790 AM.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.