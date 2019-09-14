Jawon Pass to miss UofL’s game against Western Kentucky

September 14, 2019 at 1:30 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 1:39 PM

(From UofL Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville junior quarterback Jawon Pass will miss today’s game versus Western Kentucky with a lower extremity injury, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced on Saturday.

Pass, a starter in the first two games, will be evaluated next week and his status is considered day-to-day.

Sophomore Malik Cunningham is scheduled to make his fourth career start at quarterback this afternoon. He made his 2019 debut last week versus Eastern Kentucky, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown and completed one pass for 24 yards.

The Montgomery, Ala., native came off the bench last season versus Western Kentucky, completing 10-of-18 passes for 88 yards and rushing for 129 yards.

