Jawon Pass to miss UofL’s game against Western Kentucky

(From UofL Athletics)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville junior quarterback Jawon Pass will miss today’s game versus Western Kentucky with a lower extremity injury, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced on Saturday.
Pass, a starter in the first two games, will be evaluated next week and his status is considered day-to-day.
Sophomore Malik Cunningham is scheduled to make his fourth career start at quarterback this afternoon. He made his 2019 debut last week versus Eastern Kentucky, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown and completed one pass for 24 yards.
The Montgomery, Ala., native came off the bench last season versus Western Kentucky, completing 10-of-18 passes for 88 yards and rushing for 129 yards.
