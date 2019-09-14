Louisville man arrested for flushing re-encoded credit cards down the toilet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in trouble after police say he flushed re-encoded credit cards down the toilet.
Jorge Caseras served a search warrant at his home near Okolona on Thursday. When police entered his home, he was seen heading to the bathroom. When police caught up with Caseras, they found that he had flushed the toilet to “attempt to destroy evidence” the arrest report states.
Police removed the toilet from the floor and found re-encoded credit cards that had been lodged in the trap of the toilet. When police continued their search of the home, they found a large amount of re-encoded credit cards with victims name sand banking PIN numbers, suspected cocaine, a 12-gauge shotgun, digital scales, electronic equipment used in the trafficking of financial information, cell phones, laptops, and gas pump keys.
According to police, this isn’t the first time Caseras has been found with skimming equipment. Court records indicate he’s currently under indictment in two similar cases and has two pending district court cases for the same criminal conduct.
Caseras is due in court on Saturday.
He’s being held on a $55,000 bond.
