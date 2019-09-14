New West End YMCA already making impact on community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time this Saturday, families got a look inside of the new 77,000 square foot YMCA that will be calling West Louisville home.
After living in the West End for decades, Geraldine Carver and Mickey Lee took in the brand new facility Saturday. They said they never expected an opportunity like this. They were thrilled after hearing what CEO Steve Tarver helped build in their community.
"We wanted it to be equal or better to any other YMCA in our system, because this community deserves that,” said Tarver.
After a swim or squat members can lunge into an open door of resources for family therapy, cancer resources, a teen tech center, financial literacy courses and more with free childcare attached.
“Instead of the excuses... oh, can’t do this, I can’t find somebody to watch the kids, just come to the 'Y',” said Lee. “They’ve got it for you.”
"It will show that the West End can build you up when you’re feeling down,” said Carver. “Also, it can help you lose weight.”
Carver and Lee said their community has had false hope with other companies and organizations taking first steps then pull out of making a mark past Ninth Street.
"Now it's time for West Louisville to move up and it's getting to be very productive,” said Carver.
As the community opens up, the women hope other businesses move in.
"Come take a chance with the West End,” said Lee.
The dotted line sealed the deal for families who see the building as a hub for hope.
Tarver said more than $30 million was invested in the project. He says he is excited and ready to register new members and to hire for open positions.
The West Louisville YMCA is expected to open in November.
