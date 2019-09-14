Norton Cancer Institute hosts celebration of courage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Cancer Institute-Brownsboro hosted a party celebrating those touched by cancer.
Hundreds of people from across the community gathered Friday night to honor survivors, families, caregivers, those who have lost their lives to cancer at the Celebration of Courage.
Attendees were able to listen to live music, and enjoy some food and drink. Several kids activities were also available, like face painting, caricatures, inflatable games, and bounce houses.
Part of that celebration also included a party for the participants of the 11th annual Bike to Beat Cancer. Hundreds of cyclists will ride through Louisville on Saturday morning to raise funds for people fighting cancer in our community.
