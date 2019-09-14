Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the scores for Week 4 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY GAMES
Manual 41, Oldham County 14 -- TDFN Game Of The Week
Bowling Green 56, PRP 0
North Bullitt 54, Bullitt Central 38
Butler, 26 Fern Creek 0
St. Xavier at Central
Ballard 40, CAL 37
Collins 41, Spencer County 28
Jeffersontown at Eastern
Central Hardin 57, Elizabethtown 40
Fairdale 47, Southern 7
Grayson County 22, Fort Campbell 14
Holy Cross 21, Holmes 14
Seneca at Kentucky Country Day
Lexington Catholic 34, DeSales 31
LaRue County 36, Campbellsville 35
John Hardin at Meade County
Bullitt East at Moore
North Oldham 38, South Oldham 0
Atherton at Shawnee
Iroquois at Shelby County
North Hardin at Tates Creek
Trinity 60, Waubonsie Valley (Ill.) 6
Valley 18, Western 16
Waggener 55, Doss 9
INDIANA GAMES
Columbus East 47, Jeffersonville 7
Columbus North 14, Roncalli 0
Scottsburg 26, Corydon Central 20
Brownstown Central 32, Salem 21
Seymour 42, Jennings County 21
Floyd Central 50, New Albany 14
Madison 21, Bedford North Lawrence 20
Providence 35, Clarksville 8
Crawford County 38, Rock Creek Academy 36
Charlestown 20, North Harrison 0
Silver Creek 37, Eastern 12
Paoli 28, Perry Central, 6
Jasper at Heritage Hills
