Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4 scores

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4 scores
Check out the scores for Week 4 of Touchdown Friday Night.
September 12, 2019 at 10:50 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 10:56 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the scores for Week 4 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY GAMES

Manual 41, Oldham County 14 -- TDFN Game Of The Week

Bowling Green 56, PRP 0

North Bullitt 54, Bullitt Central 38

Butler, 26 Fern Creek 0

St. Xavier at Central

Ballard 40, CAL 37

Collins 41, Spencer County 28

Jeffersontown at Eastern

Central Hardin 57, Elizabethtown 40

Fairdale 47, Southern 7

Grayson County 22, Fort Campbell 14

Holy Cross 21, Holmes 14

Seneca at Kentucky Country Day

Lexington Catholic 34, DeSales 31

LaRue County 36, Campbellsville 35

John Hardin at Meade County

Bullitt East at Moore

North Oldham 38, South Oldham 0

Atherton at Shawnee

Iroquois at Shelby County

North Hardin at Tates Creek

Trinity 60, Waubonsie Valley (Ill.) 6

Valley 18, Western 16

Waggener 55, Doss 9

INDIANA GAMES

Columbus East 47, Jeffersonville 7

Columbus North 14, Roncalli 0

Scottsburg 26, Corydon Central 20

Brownstown Central 32, Salem 21

Seymour 42, Jennings County 21

Floyd Central 50, New Albany 14

Madison 21, Bedford North Lawrence 20

Providence 35, Clarksville 8

Crawford County 38, Rock Creek Academy 36

Charlestown 20, North Harrison 0

Silver Creek 37, Eastern 12

Paoli 28, Perry Central, 6

Jasper at Heritage Hills

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.