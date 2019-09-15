Cards race to big lead and go on to top WKU 38-21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No Jawon Pass, no problem. No Malik Cunningham, no problem. Despite injuries to its top two signal callers the Louisville Cards outscored Western Kentucky 38 to 21 Saturday in Nashville.
With Pass sidelined with a foot injury, Malik Cunningham got the start and Cunningham sparked the Cards plenty during the first half. He completed 7 of 10 passes during the half which resulted in 114 yards and a pair of TD passes.
First, he flipped a shovel pass to Tutu Atwell , who then ran to the endzone for the first of 3 touchdown grabs for the game. Next, Cunningham connected with Atwell on a pass that covered 46 yards and six more points.
In the final minute of the half, the Cards’ defense stripped WKU quarterback Steven Duncan of the ball. U of L 's Rodjay Burns then scooped up the loose ball and raced 30 yards for the score and Louisville led at the intermission 31 to 7.
During the third quarter, Malik Cunningham took a hard hit and had to leave the game for good. Enter freshman, Evan Conley who connected with Atwell on a 62 yard touchdown that put the Cards in front 38 to 14.
Louisville improves to 2-1 while Western Kentucky falls to 1-2. Next Saturday the Cards will play at Florida State while the Hilltoppers will host Alabama-Birmingham.
