Dennis’ Moment wins Iroquois Stakes and becomes a 2-year-old to watch for Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Road to the Kentucky Derby is officially underway after Saturday’s running of the Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs. The Dale Romans trained 2-year-old Dennis’ Moment captured the Iroquois by a length and three-quarters to stamp himself as one of the top runners pointing to the First Saturday in May.
Dennis’ Moment covered the mile and a sixteenth in a stakes-record time of 1:43.58 as he captured 10 points for the Derby points system.
“We’ll go straight to the Breeders’ Cup from here,” said winning trainer Romans. “He’s an amazing animal. The jock ( Irad Ortiz, Jr) was shutting him down with a sixteenth of a mile to go.”
The Iroquois is part of the Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re In for the Juvenile division, so Dennis’ Moment is guaranteed a spot in the starting gate for November’s Juvenile at Santa Anita.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.