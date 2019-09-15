Local field dedicated to the Brohm family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, St. Bernard Catholic School dedicated its football field to the Brohm family.
The Brohm family said its football legacy started on the St. Bernard field years ago, and now when they come back to watch from the stands, they can physically see their family history passed on.
The families tackle many titles and they also hold many wins as athletes. However, the family said its best touchdown is seeing their name on their hometown score board. For siblings Greg and Kim this is a turf of inspiration.
"It all comes full circle when you see the next generation coming up,” Greg said.
The Brohm’s went to school at St. Bernard. Their father Oscar coached there, and their mother Donna still teaches there after nearly three decades. Their skill brought them to the UofL and Purdue football field. They said the yard lines at St. Bernard have proven they can bring young players to the top.
"A lot of love involved in this field community and church and in this school,” Oscar said.
The Brohm’s love is now ingrained in the fence that guarded their growth and held them up during tough times. Now they’re giving back just a small portion of what their community gave to them.
The Brohm family said they hope Sunday's dedication reminds families of the positive impact sports can have on their children.
Jeff and Brian Brohm couldn’t make it to the dedication. However, their siblings said this honor surpasses other awards they have received because through their journey what matters most is what their community thinks of them.
