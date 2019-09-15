Migraine sufferers can find relief through new medical techniques

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’ve ever had a migraine, you know it’s debilitating. Through new techniques and medications, there’s a chance to learn how to manage migraines and other neurological disorders.
Stuffy noses and allergies aren't the only ailments with fall approaching. It's also prime time for headaches. In addition to barometric pressure changes, bright sunlight, extreme heat or cold, sun glare, high humidity, dry air, and windy or stormy weather can also have a significant impact.
According to Norton Neurologist Dr. Jeffrey Frank, you can help manage your migraines by monitoring headache triggers, drinking plenty of water, getting rest and exercising. Dr. Frank says to also look at the forecast and have your medication handy.
“There are three new medications out there,” Dr. Jeffrey Frank said. “Before we were treating it with medications used for other things that, by the way, help with migraines. We now have three brand new medications just for migraines.”
These medications and other ways to avoid migraines will be discussed at the 2019 Neuroscience Expo taking place on September 21st, from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Many of the regions top experts will be on hand talking about other neurological issues like dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.
The Neuroscience Expo is free, but you have to register. For information to register for the event click here: https://nortonhealthcare.com/services-and-conditions/neurosciences/patient-resources/neuroscience-expo.
