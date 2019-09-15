One motorcyclist dead, one injured in overnight collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating an overnight crash involving two motorcyclists.
Around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to a call on the 6400 block of Manslick Road.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirms that the driver of a passenger vehicle was going northbound, crossed the center line and then into the southbound lane of traffic, hitting two passengers.
One of the motorcyclists received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second motorcyclist was transported to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the passenger vehicle is pending charges.
