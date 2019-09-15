One victim dead from Saturday night Cherokee Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD confirms that the victim from Saturday night’s Cherokee park shooting has died as result of his injuries.
Police were called to the park around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night where officers located a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.
LMPD Homicide Unit has made an arrest in the case. Kalvin Bezy, 18, has pending charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Investigation is still ongoing.
