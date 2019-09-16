Coroner’s office releases ID of pedestrian struck, killed by vehicles on I-65 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was hit and killed on southbound Interstate 65 on Monday morning has been identified.
Corey M. Jeter, 50, was struck just south of the St. Catherine Street exit, near downtown Louisville, at about 6:30 a.m.
Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD spokesman, said the preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was struck by several vehicles.
Jeter died at the scene.
Detours caused traffic to back up to the Kennedy Bridge after LMPD closed I-65 South for several hours while they investigated.
