FORECAST: A bit cooler, but still in the 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Record-shattering highs in the upper 90s Monday will be replaced with slightly cooler temperatures in the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon.
Despite the cold front passing, most stayed dry while only a few picked up some needed rain. Temperatures will stay above average in the wake of the front, but some relief will be noticed.
Partly cloudy skies will be the rule overnight with mild temperatures in the 60s for most and near 70 in the city.
Under a partly sunny sky Tuesday we’ll warm back into the 90s with slightly lower humidity. The stretch of 90-degree days will continue through the weekend. At this point in the month, we’re at the warmest September on record, and in a year that boasts the eighth-highest number of 90-degree days (66 so far).
The heat isn’t the only thing that sticks around; the dry weather does, too. We certainly need the rain, but our next best chance doesn’t show up until late in the weekend or early next week.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.