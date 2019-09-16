FORECAST: Near-record heat with isolated rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers associated with a cold front to our north are dipping into northern portions of WAVE Country early this morning, fading as they do so.
This cold front tracks through the area throughout the day helping to trigger a few isolated downpours during the afternoon. Despite this rain chance, highs still max out in the low to mid-90s.
Skies clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s; a few areas of patchy fog are possible.
Tomorrow features lower humidity and highs near 90°. Highs remain in the low 90s through the rest of the week as high pressure keeps us dry.
