Frazier Museum, JCPS team up to help students register to vote

Frazier Museum, JCPS team up to help students register to vote
The Frazier Museum and JCPS are trying to make sure students have a chance to make their own history through voting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 16, 2019 at 7:22 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 7:22 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frazier Museum and JCPS are trying to make sure students have a chance to make their own history through voting.

The museum and school district have teamed up to make WhatIsAVoteWorth.org.

The site lets age-eligible students register to vote.

The district and museum are spearheading an effort through schools Tuesday to get students registered with the help of some classmates already voting.

“Everybody has a voice, and everyone needs to put their voice out there and make a change,” said a Western High School senior named Lashawnda.

The site also brings free curriculum resources for schools to help students learn about the electoral process.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.