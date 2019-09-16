Frazier Museum, JCPS team up to help students register to vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frazier Museum and JCPS are trying to make sure students have a chance to make their own history through voting.
The museum and school district have teamed up to make WhatIsAVoteWorth.org.
The site lets age-eligible students register to vote.
The district and museum are spearheading an effort through schools Tuesday to get students registered with the help of some classmates already voting.
“Everybody has a voice, and everyone needs to put their voice out there and make a change,” said a Western High School senior named Lashawnda.
The site also brings free curriculum resources for schools to help students learn about the electoral process.
