Gas prices expected to rise following strikes on Saudi Arabia oil facilities

BROOKS, Ky. (WAVE) – Weekend strikes on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are taking 5.7-million crude oil barrels a day off the market, or 6 percent of the global supply.
While gas prices around the region haven’t gone up yet, experts are expecting that increase to happen soon.
Over at the Five Star in Brooks, the cost to fill up the tank doesn’t seem like much of a bargain to many drivers.
"Ah, decent, not too bad,” Hardin County resident Josh Huffman said. “It’s been a lot worse.”
“In Louisville, it’s like 50 cents higher than it is in Bardstown and in Lebanon Junction,” Brenda Moore, of Bullitt County, said. “I think it’s crazy.”
But travel experts said those prices likely will rise soon. Strikes on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are taking millions of gallons of crude oil supply offline for the time being, meaning drivers in the region will pay more.
“Yeah, it’s a bit aggravating, just the fluctuation,” Huffman said. “It seems like they want to raise gas prices at the drop of a hat.”
Gas prices haven’t risen much yet, up just a penny over last week’s prices. But AAA estimates it could increase by 25 cents a gallon this month.
“Definitely, you’re going to notice it within the next few days,” AAA spokeswoman Lynda Lambert said. “And you’re just going to have to shop around.”
If you don’t want to be surprised at what you’re going to pay at the pump when you get to the gas station, you can bookmark this page to find cheap gas near you.
Gas stations right off the interstate tend to cost you more. If your car needs maintenance, if may not go as far on a tank of gas. Higher speeds also could negatively impact how many miles you get per gallon.
Gas Buddy reports Indiana fill-ups may cost you a bit more, while stopping south of Louisville for gas can help you save big. As of this writing Monday night, several locations in Mount Washington, Shepherdsville and Vine Grove had a gallon of regular priced at $2.25 or below.
Still, AAA reports gas prices are 28 cents lower right now than they were at this time last year. Just how high prices could rise this time around is unclear.
“There is no way to project that,” Lambert said. “It’s like gambling on horses, it could go one way or the other. We do know it will go up. As far as how long prices will stay up will depend on the price of crude oil if it stays high, and if they can get those facilities up and running again in Saudi Arabia.”
For now, drivers here have their own plan to save at the pump.
“I’m retired, so I just won’t go anywhere if it gets too expensive, just sit at home,” said Gary Baker, driving through Kentucky on his way south from Ohio.
“Yeah, well I’ll be going to Lebanon,” Moore joked.
