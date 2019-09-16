Hospital receives grant to help babies born addicted to drugs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana hospital has seen the effects parents using drugs has on their children. Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany has been overwhelmed with the number of pregnant mothers on drugs then giving birth to a newborn dependent on those drugs.
The hospital said a more than $100,000 grant from Kosair Charities is life changing. It will help provide the equipment and training needed to help get the newborns through the withdrawal process.
Tremors, excessive crying, seizures, dehydration and fevers. Baptist Health Floyd said those symptoms are a result of an alarming epidemic. Pregnant mothers abusing drugs and giving birth to babies with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. Emily Banet helps those babies and mothers fight through N.A.S.
"These moms want to do the best that they absolutely can for these babies,” said Banet. “Most of them don't intend to have a baby that's born addicted it's just something that happened. These moms need to be cared for and loved just as much as these babies."
The withdrawal process for babies can last more than 17 days. Baptist Health Floyd said about 10 percent of newborns at the hospital show signs of N.A.S. The hospital had to separate babies from their mothers and transfer them to Louisville for treatment. Kosair Charities awarded the hospital with a $150,000 grant to help create a N.A.S. unit. Now babies and their mothers can work through the process together.
Baptist Health said that in 2017 the hospital treated more than 100 drug related pregnancies. They say that number keeps on growing.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.