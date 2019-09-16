Judge: NKY man threatened to blow up Planned Parenthood

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A man arrested over the weekend and accused of threatening to blow up a Cincinnati business was targeting Planned Parenthood, a Northern Kentucky judge revealed in court Monday morning.
Daniel Kibler was arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device or booby trap device, terroristic threatening and eight counts of wanton endangerment after they searched his home on Open Meadow Drive in Independence, Kentucky, records show.
FOX19 confirmed authorities received reports that Kibler threatened to “blow up” a business in Cincinnati.
A sergeant with Kenton County Police Department was notified about noon Sunday that Kibler made a threat to use a homemade destructive device on an organization in Cincinnati and “the destructive device was located within the subject’s residence," his jail paperwork shows.
Kibler made the statement that it was his intent “to throw something at a building to cause a fire,” records state.
His residence was searched with the assistance of a SWAT team. He was detained and read his rights, according to police.
“During a recorded interview, Kibler admitted to creating the destructive device/substance and storing it within the residence for up to two years where 7 children and his wife lived," they wrote in his Uniform Citation. “During the search, the device was found in an open top container.”
He was arrested about 4 p.m. and booked into the Kenton County Jail, where he was held overnight util a brief bond hearing Monday morning.
The case remains under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department.
Police declined comment Monday morning, saying they expect to release more information once they notify the organization involved in the threat.
