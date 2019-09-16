Judge rejects plea from woman in deaths of mother, 8-year-old daughter in head-on crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Campbell County judge rejected a plea deal from a woman charged with negligent vehicular homicide in the deaths of a mother and her 8-year-old daughter in a head-on crash.
Tammy Feinauer was set to be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to two charges of reckless vehicular homicide.
The judge did not say why he rejected the plea but sent the case back to be set for trial.
Feinauer, 39, of Crittenden pleaded guilty in July
Desirae Hensley, 30, of Alexandria and her daughter, Jakyra Cundiff, were killed March 3, 2016, as Hensley drove to urgent care when Feinauer crossed the center line of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring, police said at the time.
Feinauer was originally indicted on two felony counts of negligent vehicular homicide on Nov. 17, seven months after the crash, court records show.
She pleaded not guilty to those charges and posted a $20,000 bond to remain free while the case went through the court.
