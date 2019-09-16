LMPD: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicles on I-65 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the person killed on southbound Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville was a pedestrian.
The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. just south of the St. Catherine Street exit.
Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD spokesman, said the preliminary investigating shows the pedestrian was struck by several vehicles.
The pedestrian died at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
LMPD has closed I-65 South while they invetsigate the collision.
WAVE 3 News traffic cameras are showing I-65 South traffic backed up to the Kennedy Bridge.
All southbound traffic north of the Brook St./Jefferson St. exit is being taken off I-65 South at that point. Southbound traffic already pass that point is being taken off the interstate at the St. Catherine Street exit.
I-65 South is expected to be closed for several hours wheil the accident investigation takes place.
