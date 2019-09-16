Missing Louisville 4-year-old found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A community rallied together Monday to help find a missing 4-year-old girl.
She was last seen at her home off 27th and Elliott and found hours later at 41st and Market, about two miles from her home. She was found alive and that is what so many in the community are grateful for.
Several family members told WAVE 3 News that the girl’s mother woke up overnight to find she wasn’t there. The girl’s mother posted on social media that she woke up and found her door unlocked and her daughter was missing. Family members and the community came out to help find Lyric.
People at the home who identified themselves as family said they don’t know if Lyric wandered away or if she was abducted. The little girl had just celebrated her birthday over the weekend.
Family members confirmed the girl was reunited with her mother, and was being checked out at Norton’s Children’s Hospital.
“I’m glad that she is alive and OK and the community came out to support,” said Lyric’s great aunt. Leache Craft.
Added her aunt, Estephany Rushin: “By the grace of God, she’s alive. That’s all that matters.”
Family members said Lyric did not have a tendency to wander off. Police are speaking to her mother and are investigating the case.
