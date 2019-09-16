Police: Mother charged in death of toddler in NKY

DAYTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Police in Dayton, Ky. say a mother was charged in connection with the August death of her 17-month-old boy.
Rescue crews responded to the 400 block of 5th Avenue Aug. 16 for a report of a child not breathing.
Sean Buttery Jr. was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he was declared dead hours later.
Chief of Police, David Halfhill says the injuries on the toddler were not consistent to what the mother was telling police.
Officers say they’ve been investigating the toddler’s death for several weeks.
They announced Friday that Stacey Schuchart was charged with manslaughter 1st degree.
Schuchart is being held on a $1 million bond at the Campbell County Jail.
She will be court on Monday.
