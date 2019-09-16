Soccer Cards upset #9 Vanderbilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A penalty kick scored by Emina Ekic late in the first overtime period was enough to push Louisville past No. 9 Vanderbilt 1-0 on Sunday night at Lynn Stadium.
With the win, the Cards improve to 7-0 on the season for the first time in program history. The Commodores suffered their first loss of the year and fall to 7-1.
Despite a number of scoring chances in the first half, the Cardinals were unable to get past Vanderbilt goalkeeper Lauren Demarchi, who finished with a pair of saves.
After the first 45 minutes of action, Louisville had three shots compared to Vanderbilt’s two and led the Commodores 2-1 on corner kicks. Cardinal goalkeeper Gabby Kouzelos concluded the first half with one save.
The Cards came out pressing in the second half, but Vanderbilt’s backline kept them from finding the back of the net. At the end of regulation, the Cards had a 3-1 advantage on shots.
A foul called on a Vanderbilt defender awarded the Cards a penalty kick in the 99th minute. With 26 seconds left in the first overtime, Ekic fired a shot to the lower left corner to give Louisville the sudden-death victory.
Ekic, who notched her fourth goal of the season, led the team with three shots while Nadege L’Esperance and Ravin Alexander each dished out two attempts. Kouzelos and Commodore keeper Taiana Tolleson both concluded the match with two saves.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 21 as they open ACC play against No. 1 North Carolina at Lynn Stadium. Match time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Official release from UofL sports information
