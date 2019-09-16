UPDATE: Second motorcyclist involved in Manslick Road crash has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second motorcyclist involved in a collision on Manslick Road over the weekend has died.
The crash took place Sunday morning. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. LMPD then confirmed Monday at about 6:15 p.m. that the second motorcyclist had died from his injuries.
Neither of the victims has been identified.
Prior to the news of the second fatality, 24-year-old Pierre Malisthanga had been charged with murder, assault in the first degree, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Malisthanga was driving a passenger vehicle, crossed the center line and then drove into the southbound lane of traffic, hitting the two motorcyclists.
The investigation continues.
