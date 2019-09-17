AG race heats up as Cameron picks up endorsement, and a lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit attempts to remove Republican Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron from the November ballot.
The suit claims Cameron lacks the legally-required eight years of experience as a practicing attorney.
A spokesman for the Cameron campaign said the complaint has already been “litigated and debunked.”
In the meantime, Cameron, who is running against Democrat Greg Stumbo, picked up an endorsement from the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) on Tuesday. The group endorsed Cameron to replace Democrat Andy Beshear.
Beshear also was endorsed over Matt Bevin in the race for governor.
“I don’t think anybody looks at me and looks at Mr. Stumbo and thinks he would be a better representative for the Commonwealth of Kentucky as it relates to the Attorney General’s Office,” Cameron said Tuesday. “I’m confident in my ability to lead the Attorney General’s Office. I’m confident in my ability to litigate matters on behalf of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Stumbo was the state’s attorney general from 2004-2008.
“I have always supported the FOP, and I think that it is sad for them to endorse someone who has not publicly supported their work in the way I have over the years,” Stumbo said in a statement released by his campaign. “However, I am proud to be supported by various local sheriffs and law enforcement across the Commonwealth.”
