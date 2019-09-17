Cards quarterback update

“He’s a lot better today. You know, I think, you know, we’re going to take it day by day, we’ll see, you know, I would assume that he won’t practice tomorrow, but he may come in and be ready to go,” Satterfield said on Monday. "I don’t know. I mean, he’s getting close. I would think you’d be able to practice this week, you know, but I think as we sit here today. We will probably have the same type plan as we did. You know, for the game from last week. Malik (Cunningham) will get and Evan (Conley) both will get, you know all the reps Tuesday and then we’ll kind of see where we go from there. Go get and Evan both will get, you know all the reps Tuesday and then we’ll kind of see where we go from there.”