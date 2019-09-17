Cards quarterback update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL beat Western Kentucky 38-21 on Saturday with backup quarterback Malik Cunningham and third stringer Evan Conley leading the way. Starter Jawon Pass was sidelined by a foot injury.
Will Pass be back this Saturday at Florida State?
“He’s a lot better today. You know, I think, you know, we’re going to take it day by day, we’ll see, you know, I would assume that he won’t practice tomorrow, but he may come in and be ready to go,” Satterfield said on Monday. "I don’t know. I mean, he’s getting close. I would think you’d be able to practice this week, you know, but I think as we sit here today. We will probably have the same type plan as we did. You know, for the game from last week. Malik (Cunningham) will get and Evan (Conley) both will get, you know all the reps Tuesday and then we’ll kind of see where we go from there. Go get and Evan both will get, you know all the reps Tuesday and then we’ll kind of see where we go from there.”
Cunningham completed 8-13 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns against the Toppers before leaving in the third quarter after a hit to the head. Conley, a true freshman went 2-for-3 for 86 yards, including a 62 yard touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell. Atwell caught both of Cunningham’s touchdown tosses, a nine yarder and a 46 yarder.
“We’re going to play the guy who gives us the best chance to win football games," Satterfield said. "I really don’t care who it is, I really don’t. I just want to put the guy in there who will help us win football games, whatever that is. As you go through practice, whoever does that - whoever does the best job with the game plan as we move throughout the week - they’re going to start, they’re going to play, they’ll get those reps. As I said earlier, right now Puma’s not healthy, and we’re going to play the healthiest player. We’ll evaluate that down the road whenever all three guys get healthy.”
The Cards (2-1) visit a Florida State (1-2) team that has struggled in year two under former Western Kentucky player and head coach Willie Taggart. After missing a bowl game for the first time since 1981. This season, the Seminoles have blown fourth quarter leads in all three of their games. Their lone win was a 45-44 overtime victory over FCS Louisiana Monroe.
“Well I mean I think if you really look at it, I think you can see our football team has gotten a little better from game one to game three and again at the end of the day, we’ve got a find a way to go out and win these ballgames,” Taggart said. “So I think that’s what our fans want, that’s what we want and that’s what we gotta do.”
The Noles lost at home to Boise State 36-31 in the season opener and at #25 Virginia 31-24 this past Saturday.
“I know a lot of things have been said in the media and this and that about them, they’re still Florida State,” Satterfield warned. “They still have a lot of great players and you turn on the film and you can see it. You can see great size, good length, really good speed, for whatever reason they have not closed it out in the second half of games.”
Florida State leads the all-time series 15-4. Two of the Cards win in the series are among the biggest in school history, a 26-20 overtime win in the pouring rain in 2002. In 2016, Lamar Jackson kicked off his Heisman Trophy campaign in a 63-20 UofL win with ESPN College GameDay on the campus for the first time.
The Cards and Seminoles kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.