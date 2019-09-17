Domestic argument leads to car crash; 5 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three juveniles are among five people hospitalized after a passenger grabbed the steering wheel of a car and caused a crash during an argument on the road.
It happened Sunday night in Bloomfield in Nelson County.
Katie Cook, 35, was driving on Kentucky 48 with 35-year-old husband Frank Sanger and her three children.
Investigators said the car went off the road and crashed into a utility pole after Sanger and cook got into a domestic altercation, and Sanger grabbed the steering wheel.
Sanger and one of the children were taken by helicopter to UofL Hospital with serious injuries.
Cook and the other two children were taken by EMS to UofL Hospital as well.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said serious criminal charges are pending.
