FallTALK! Tuesday Edition

There is a tropical low near Houston that will try to send up some moisture toward a weak front on Friday nearby, but that risk is looking very slim. The core of that tropical low looks to get absorbed into our next cold front which will be around St. Louis this weekend. That means we have to THEN wait for the front to push in. And that timing keeps getting pushed back. Current thinking is next Monday night or Tuesday. Rainfall with the front is not looking impressive but it is our best shot.