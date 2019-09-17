Fired DQ employee among those who robbed restaurant, Sellersburg police say

Elizabeth Phillips, 40 (left), and Angel Sabarna, 29, were among three people charged in the Sept. 9 robbery of a Sellersburg Dairy Queen restaurant. (Source: Clark County Jail)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 16, 2019 at 8:01 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 8:01 PM

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - An armed robbery at a Sellersburg Dairy Queen was staged, and now, three people have been arrested, police said Monday.

Elizabeth Phillips, 40; Angel Sabarna, 29 and a juvenile are charged in the Sept. 9 robbery.

Sabarna told police she was robbed by a man with a knife and a gun, wearing a hoodie, gloves and a baseball bat.

But surveillance video showed the suspect was actually female.

Investigators discovered Sabarna’s roommate, Phillips, had recently been fired from the restaurant for stealing cash.

When they searched the home, they found the knife in the video and a backpack full of cash.

Police said Phillips and Sabarna planned the robbery and used the teenager to carry it out.

