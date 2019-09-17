Fired DQ employee among those who robbed restaurant, Sellersburg police say

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - An armed robbery at a Sellersburg Dairy Queen was staged, and now, three people have been arrested, police said Monday.
Elizabeth Phillips, 40; Angel Sabarna, 29 and a juvenile are charged in the Sept. 9 robbery.
Sabarna told police she was robbed by a man with a knife and a gun, wearing a hoodie, gloves and a baseball bat.
But surveillance video showed the suspect was actually female.
Investigators discovered Sabarna’s roommate, Phillips, had recently been fired from the restaurant for stealing cash.
When they searched the home, they found the knife in the video and a backpack full of cash.
Police said Phillips and Sabarna planned the robbery and used the teenager to carry it out.
