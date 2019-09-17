Floyd County groundbreaking aimed at luring new businesses, 400 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Floyd County broke ground on a business park that it hopes will change the face of Georgetown.
The Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus will be a 60-acre business park that will bring 400 new jobs in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields to Southern Indiana over the next decade.
The first two phases of the project will include water, sewer and transportation infrastructure, all of which are expected to be complete by late 2020.
Then, officials will work on bringing companies to the park.
Floyd County Commissioners’ President Billy Stewart said the goal is not to emulate River Ridge in Jeffersonville, but to capitalize on Floyd County’s own unique opportunities.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.