FORECAST: 90s hold strong this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The summer heat refuses to let go. Highs jump back into the low 90s this afternoon with the help of sunshine.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the 60s under mostly clear skies.
The hot and dry weather continues into the weekend; highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday.
Our best chance for rain this week arrives Monday in the form of a slowly moving cold front. The clouds and rain look to drop temperatures into the 80s to start next week.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.