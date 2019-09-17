2 found shot in car near 32nd and River Park Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot on Louisville’s west side Tuesday evening.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that officers responded to a report of a car accident in the area of 32nd Street and River Park Drive at about 7:20 p.m.
When they arrived, they found that a man and woman had been shot.
A WAVE 3 News photographer captured an image (above) of an overturned car at the scene. It’s not clear if those in the car were shot at that location, or if they were possibly shot somewhere else before the car ended up crashing.
LMPD homicide detectives are at the scene, among other law-enforcement officials.
The severity of the victims’ injuries wasn’t immediately known.
Information about suspects or motives also was not available.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.