Governor Bevin, former Tenn. governor discuss higher education in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin spoke at a Louisville event aimed at addressing problems currently facing higher education. Bevin believes Kentucky's education standards are too low.
"Public education is changing," Bevin said. "It's our responsibility to keep pace with that."
The symposium was a gathering of representatives from universities across the Commonwealth. Bevin remarks to the crowd and were immediately followed by Bill Haslam, the former governor of Tennessee.
Bevin and Haslam both talked about not only meeting standards, but raising them. In the case of Tennessee, it was proficiency standards that caught Haslam's eye
"I tell people it was like we had put the basketball goal at seven feet and then congratulated our parents that all of our kids could dunk," said Haslam. "We were lying to parents about what proficiency looked like."
Bevin wants to raise Kentucky proficiency standards as well. He's been actively advocating for post secondary education, like a traditional 4-year university degree, or skilled-trade certification, two pathways that Bevin believes work together.
"I don't think that [those pathways] necessarily compete," Bevin said. "In fact I think they're remarkably complimentary, and for some people they just have no desire to sit in a classroom for another four years, and nor do they need to, so I think what we want is for everyone to find the path for them, the right path."
Bevin says Kentucky currently has the lowest ACT scoring standards in the country.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.