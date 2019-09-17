KSP helping drug addicts get help through Angel Initiative

(WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officials are seeing success with the statewide Angel Initiative, which allows addicts to get help before they enter the criminal justice system.
Drug users can walk into any state police post in Kentucky and get referred to treatment.
In the past year, 138 people have come in to ask for help.
“We’re not getting soft on crime; we are actually increasing our efforts with interdiction,” KSP Commissoiner Rick Sanders said. “I think what it does is it helps someone ... get treatment before they commit a criminal act.”
Sanders started a similar program when he was the police chief in Jeffersontown.
The Angel Initiative helps addicts figure out a way to pay for treatment, too, whether through insurance, vouchers or Medicaid.
