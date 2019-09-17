KSP investigating claims of ‘sexual contact’ between former Bullitt East High School teacher, ex-student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating allegations of sexual contact by a teacher with a former Bullitt East High School student.
Robert Troutman resigned from his teaching position at Bullitt East High School in August.
His personnel file shows a letter from the Bullitt Schools superintendent to Troutman dated Aug. 20th.
It said the district is aware of the KSP investigation of allegations of “unlawful sexual contact” with a former student at the school.
Troutman is to have no contact whatsoever with any Bullitt County Public Schools campus or student without permission.
KSP would not comment on its investigation.
