Land donation allows Charlestown to build new sports park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans to build a new park and sports facility in southern Indiana are moving forward.
A 106-acre donation from River Ridge Development Authority to the city of Charlestown is giving them the space they need for the project.
The quiet acreage in Charlestown, on the edge of town, may not sit empty for long.
“It’s a blank canvas right now, despite the cows,” said Kristin Cox, Charlestown Director of Youth and Family Sports.
Thanks to a donation from River Ridge, the city can move forward with plans to build a massive 120-acre sports park in the space bordering Charlestown State Park. Creating a new park is a big undertaking for the city, something residents said they haven’t seen before.
“Not like this ever, no,” said Ruthie Jackson, a longtime Charlestown resident.
The new sports park will include all kinds of ball fields, soccer fields and more. There’s space for nearly every sport.
“We’ve already had folks inquire about pickle ball, archery, marching band,” Cox said.
An indoor facility will have space for a turf field and courts for basketball. Outside, there will be plenty of room for soccer and football and even baseball and softball tournaments, which are always in demand from traveling leagues while serving as a big economic draw for Charlestown and the southern Indiana region.
“Youth sports is a huge industry,” Cox said. “And that’s something that, we want to capitalize on it. But Monday through Friday, we want to make sure that if you’re a Charlestown resident that you’re able to come to this place.”
They’ll be able to provide space for adult and senior teams, but also school teams and programs. Jackson said it’ll be perfect for her grandkids.
“They play baseball and football, so this will be exciting for them,” Jackson said.
There’s no firm timeline yet on when work on the new park would begin. But as the city creates the Charlestown Family Sports Park, many people around town are getting excited about what this will mean for their community.
“Something like this will put us on the map for so many things and I’m just excited about the opportunity it’s going to bring,” Jackson said.
