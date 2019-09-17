LMPD investigating shooting at gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot at a local convenience store Monday night.
Police were called to Shorty’s at 35th and Broadway, in the Shawnee neighborhood, at about 9:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital. His name was not immediately available, but he is expected to survive.
A black SUV was seen at the crime scene riddled with bullet holes.
No arrests have been made.
Information about suspects or motives was not immediately known.
