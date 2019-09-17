LMPD investigating shooting at gas station

By WAVE3.com Staff | September 16, 2019 at 10:52 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 10:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot at a local convenience store Monday night.

Police were called to Shorty’s at 35th and Broadway, in the Shawnee neighborhood, at about 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital. His name was not immediately available, but he is expected to survive.

A black SUV was seen at the crime scene riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests have been made.

Information about suspects or motives was not immediately known.

