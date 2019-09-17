MAKING ENDS MEET: Top 3 apps to help you share finances with your partner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve all been there, you meet someone, you fall in love, then it’s time to talk about money. It’s a big decision, blending lives and blending bank accounts.
If you’re reading this and trying to figure out what’s best for you and your partner keep on reading. Three trending apps are helping you and your partner save money, and share financial information.
First up, Honeyfi. You can track how much you spend, what your budget is, and what bills are due. You can also map out your financial goals in one spot, and the best ways to save.
The helpful thing about this app is that you can pick and choose what to share. From credit card information, to investments this app will help you ease into things if you’re still on the fence about sharing finances. It’s free for IOS and Android.
Honeydue is also free for both, and essentially works the same way. The difference is that you can get more interactive. You can comment on transactions, like you would on an Instagram or Facebook post. This is a good one if you’re nervous to talk about finances face to face, you can do it all electronically.
If you’re trying to save for a big life event like a wedding, or a down payment on a house, you may want to check out Twine. You have the option to use an investment portfolio, or just save on your own. This app is only free for IOS.
These apps aren’t just for couples. Parents can use these too if you’d like to share an account with your college student, or family member.
